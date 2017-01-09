Four Youngsters Killed After Allegedly Speeding Honda City Crashes at 150 kmph

In yet another gruesome accident that occurred due to overspeeding, four college going students were killed while one student was left seriously injured when the Honda City they were travelling in was involved in an accident near Ludhiana, Punjab.

Reports suggest that the accident occurred as the driver of the sedan lost control of the vehicle while allegedly driving at speeds of 150 kmph before hitting a curb stone. After hitting the stone, the sedan flung 8 feet into the air before it crashed into a tree nearby. The impact of the crash resulted in the instant death of 3 of the occupants while one of the occupants died on the way to the hospital. The lone survivor of the accident is said to be in a critical condition.

It is said that the occupants of the vehicle were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the mishap. The youngsters were out in the 3 month old car for a joy ride when the accident took place. Minutes before the unfortunate incident occurred, a few of the occupants had posted a group photo on a social networking app. The news comes less than a month after a speeding car killed 3 people and injured 20 others while overspeeding in Kolkata.

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Following is an image gallery of the accident: