Yamaha Opens Its First ‘Blue Square’ Showroom In Chennai

Yesterday, Yamaha India launched a brand-new showroom in Chennai under its new “Blue Square” initiative. This unique concept-driven showroom will be displaying Yamaha’s racing DNA and will be a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign which started in 2018. This campaign has successfully expanded into products through exciting experiences in 2019 and will continue progressing towards 2020. The new showroom’s main objective is to attract customers using vivid aesthetics and Yamaha’s popular sportbike lineup.

Talking about “Blue Square”, this term has been specifically coined to fit into Yamaha’s global motorsports legacy, with “blue” characterizing the brand’s racing DNA and “square” defining a one-stop buying junction. This unique new showroom will serve as a communication spot for customers who want to access information about Yamaha’s bike range while exploring new accessories and apparels. Thus, fulfilling every requirement of a motorcycling enthusiast.

Also, the newly launched “Blue Square” will maintain a log of all customer records, digitally, which means customers can directly download the product brochures by scanning their vehicle QR Codes. The main reason behind maintaining customer information digitally is to provide one-to-one marketing which will help in on-time communication and speedy responses. In the future, technologies like face-scanning systems will also be introduced at the showroom. Yesterday, the first official launch of this showroom took place in Chennai, as the brand unveiled its new 4000 sqft shop at 351, Anna Salai, Nandhanam, Chennai-600035. Along with the regular bikes, Yamaha will also keep their latest superbikes on display at these new showrooms.

Mr Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said during the launch, “We are thankful to our customers for the encouragement they offered us. “Blue Square”, a new initiative from ‘The Call of the Blue’ which is designed to introduce Yamaha’s global excitement and sport will exclusively stand out in customer experiences and we hope our customers will also love to experience it. At the moment when motorcycling scenario is fast-growing, there’s a potential requirement of innovating the experiences of buying, servicing and facilitating other motorcycling necessities with the help of an exclusive ambience and comfort. Yamaha’s “Blue Square” will put together an embracing racing spirit of Yamaha where an array of exciting, stylish and sporty two-wheelers and accessories will be on offer. The brand will soon embark upon rapid expansion of “Blue Square” across the country. In 2020, the company will work with a target of setting up 100 “Blue Square” outlets. The unique drive from the company will also help to establish a strong connection with the new lifestyle of the motorcycle and scooter audience of the country.”