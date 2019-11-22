Ultraviolette F77: Top-5 Highlights

Recently, an Indian start-up called Ultraviolette Automotive, unveiled its first all-electric performance motorcycle, the F77. The company has already started accepting bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2020. Initially, the bike will only be available in the city of Bangalore, as the company plans to expand its reach to other cities by the end of next year. Prices for the Ultraviolette F77 range start from INR 3 lakh for the base variant and go up to INR 3.25 lakh for the top-spec variant. (All prices, on-road India). Let’s have a look at some of the main highlights of the bike:

Futuristic Design And Sporty Chassis

In terms of design, the F77 is a sleek and aggressive looking streetfighter bike which gets a fully-faired body and an independent headlamp unit. This all-electric performance bike will be available in three colour variants: F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser. Talking about dimensions and chassis components, the F77 gets a sporty steel trellis frame and a set of USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. While the anchorage duties are managed by a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, which is then governed by Dual-Channel ABS.

All-electric powertrain

The F77 is powered by an air-cooled electric motor that produces a maximum power output of 33.5 HP (25 KW) at 2,250rpm and a peak torque of 90 Nm. The electric motor receives its power from a 4.2 kWh battery, that takes almost 5 hours to fully charge using the standard charger, while the fast charger can charge it in just 1.5 hours.

Performance

Talking about performance, the F77 can travel faster than a standard 200cc petrol-powered motorcycle. On a full charge, the bike will offer a range of around 130-150 kms and in terms of track performance, the bike can achieve 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, 0-100 kmph in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of around 147 kmph.

Different Riding modes

The F77 gets three riding modes: Eco, Sport and Insane. In the Eco mode, the bike can travel for a long distance at a slower speed without draining the battery much, while in the Sport mode, the bike gets maximum power from the battery to travel at a significantly higher speed when compared to the Eco mode. On the other hand, the Insane mode will remind you of Tesla’s Ludicrous mode, as it will provide the motor with maximum power right from the start while draining the battery at a much quicker pace.

Advanced Features

In terms of features, the bike gets many advanced and hi-tech features like a TFT display which can be connected to an app on your phone using Bluetooth, an integrated e-sim for smart connectivity, adaptive dashboard brightness, Ambient Light Sensor (ALS), auto headlamp, a 9-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and many more.

Also Read: Comparison: Ultraviolette F77 Vs KTM RC 390