List Of Top 12 Participants For TVS Apache RR One Make Series Announced

TVS Racing has announced the final 12 participants for TVS Apache RR One Make Series. The racers will compete in the first edition of the TVS Apache RR One Make Series, which will be conducted as part of the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC). To begin in June 2018, the racers will compete astride the Race Spec TVS Apache RR 310. The Race Spec TVS Apache RR 310 features a free-flow exhaust, improved induction system, race tuned Electronic Control Unit and modified foot- peg to provide race ergonomics.

Here’s the list of participants selected for the TVS Apache RR One Make Series

Deepak Ravikumar

P Sriharsha

Abhishek V

PM Soorya

Aditya Rao

S Sivanesan

K Kannan

Vivek Pillai

Vysakh Sobhan

Amarnath Menon

Arun Muthukrishnan

Akash C

The selection was only open to riders with a podium finish in INMRC or any One Make Championship. The event saw an overwhelming response of 287 entries of which 40 qualified for the selection round.

In case you missed our previous report, the TVS Apache RR One Make Series is an all new initiative by TVS Racing, developed to support and nurture young talent in motorsport across the country. The Series has been conceptualized to build on the TVS Racing pedigree and complement the build of the race machine. The TVS Apache RR One Make Series will take place along with Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) in Chennai, Coimbatore and Budh International Circuit (Noida). 12 riders will compete across 6 rounds, with 1 round being a part of the Asian Championship.