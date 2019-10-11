Triumph Motorcycles Unveils The 2020 Street Triple RS

Recently, UK’s largest 2-wheeler manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles, unveiled the new 2020 Street Triple RS with a bunch of new upgraded features and refreshed styling. The new model now gets the Moto 2 derived 765cc, inline 3-cylinder engine that produces 123 HP and 79 Nm of peak torque, which is slightly more when compared to the previous generation version. The engine is then paired to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with new quickshifter allowing the bike to achieve quicker acceleration and improved performance.

The new Street Triple RS is loaded with many new features and upgrades which make it look more aggressive compared to its previous generation model. The new LED twin headlamps play a crucial role in giving the bike its aggressive and bold stance, thanks to the newly fitted LED strip. Upgrades on the body panels include an updated flyscreen above the headlights, a set of updated side panels, a new rear unit, redesigned air intake, stylish seat cowl and a new sharper belly pan which contributes to the mean and sporty look of the bike. The new Street Triple also features a new exhaust pipe with a carbon fibre finish.

The upgraded 2020 Street Triple now gets a new TFT instrument display with a set of second-generation graphic schemes and better functionality with features like Bluetooth connectivity, optional GoPro control, phone/music operation and turn-by-turn navigation. The TFT screen comes with an adjustable angle to optimize visibility for different riders with varying heights. The bike is available with five riding modes to adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings, which can be switched on the fly.

Braking duties on the 2020 Street Triple RS are handled by Brembo M50 brake callipers on the front 310mm twin discs. The other features available on the bike are: a fully adjustable Showa fork with 41mm diameter, Ohlins STX40 rear monoshock and Pirelli’s Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. For smoother shifts, the gearbox of the new 2020 Triumph Street Triple has been updated with shorter first and second gears which help in quick acceleration. The standard up/down quick shifter enables seamless and comfortable gear changes, while the slip and assist clutch on offer makes the clutch lever feel lighter and also reduces the wheel hop under engine braking.