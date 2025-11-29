Mahindra XEV 9S Full Tour – Rs 19.95 Lakh Electric 7-Seater SUV With Real Space, Tech & Features!

The Mahindra XEV 9S comes in as one of the largest electric SUVs in India, and its intent is pretty clear. It is for families that actually require a proper 7-seater. Starting at a price of Rs 19.95 lakh, this is Mahindra’s first ground-up electric 7-seater on the INGLO platform. The whole setup feels modern, clean, and designed from Day 1 to be an EV.
Platform & Basics
- Based on INGLO – Mahindra’s all-new EV platform
- MAIA software system powers most of the tech.
- Strong focus on cabin space, safety, and smooth performance
- 150 L frunk in the front and a flat floor inside
Design & Exterior
From the outside, the XEV 9S looks clean and upright. The front is almost similar to that of the 9E, with its connected DRL, LED headlamps and flush door handles. The roofline is straighter here to make room for the third row, and the ground clearance is slightly higher.
- LED projector headlamps
- 360°/540° camera setup
- 18-inch wheels in aero design
- Tail-lamps are new and appear more vertical
- Panoramic sunroof with large glass section
Cabin, Space & Comfort
Space is the biggest talking point. Mahindra claims 4076 litres of cabin volume which is more than many larger SUVs. Even with all rows up, there’s usable luggage room. Fold the last row and the boot goes up to 527 litres.
Inside, it’s all relatively straightforward and functional. The seats slide, recline and tumble with ease. Average-height adults will find getting into the third row manageable.
- Ventilated seats- First & second row
- Flat floor for better space
- Rear sunshades
- Sliding & reclining second row
- Lounge desk & multiple charging points
- Laminated glass for cabin quietness
Performance & Range
The XEV 9S gets multiple battery and motor setups; the range-focused 70 kWh pack promises up to 500 km of real-world range. The top model with 210 kW does 0-100 km/h in about 7 seconds.
- Power: 180-210 kW
- Torque: 380 Nm
- Range: up to 500 km real-world
- Drive modes: Default, Range, Race, Everyday
Tech & Features
This is where the SUV feels very modern. The dashboard holds three 12.3-inch screens. There is 5G connectivity, digital key, wireless charging, and many in-car apps. The 16-speaker Harman Kardon system with Dolby Atmos adds a nice touch.
- Triple screens
- AR HUD
- BYOD support
- AutoPark Assist
- 140+ interconnected features
Safety
Mahindra has loaded this SUV with active and passive safety. It gets seven airbags, L2+ ADAS with five radars, and a very strong body structure.
- 7 airbags (top trims)
- ADAS L2+
- Drowsiness monitoring
- Secure360 Pro camera system
Verdict
The Mahindra XEV 9S doesn’t try to be flash. It’s a practical, comfortable car, designed for people who actually do need proper space in an electric SUV. The cabin is huge, the tech is bang up-to-date, and the driving experience is smooth and relaxed. It ticks all the right boxes for families desiring a proper 7-seater EV that feels easy to live with every day. If space, comfort, and range matter more than gimmicks, the XEV 9S makes a very strong case for itself.