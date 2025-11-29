New-Gen Kia Seltos Set to Break Cover With Major Design, Tech and Interior Upgrades

The new-generation Kia Seltos is almost here, with the SUV set to break cover in India on 10 December. This update is one of the biggest the Seltos has seen since its first launch, and from what we’ve seen in spy images, the SUV is going through a major makeover inside and out.
The overall shape stays familiar, but the front now looks a lot sharper. The grille is larger and squarer, the LED lights are vertical, and the bumper has a stronger look. Even the bonnet seems to have deeper lines that make the SUV appear tougher.
Some of the small details also stand out:
- New alloy wheels in a dual-tone finish
- A cleaner and more upright stance
- Redesigned bumpers
- Fresh tail-lamps with a connected LED strip
- A new rear glass shape and chunkier wheel arches
Inside, Kia seems to have spent a lot of time reworking the cabin. The dashboard is flatter and has a stretched layout. There will be softer-touch areas, better materials, and an overall neater design. The centre of attention is a larger infotainment screen placed next to a fully digital instrument cluster, both sitting under one continuous panel of glass.
Other expected additions include:
- Updated software for the infotainment system
- More connected features
- Dual-tone upholstery options
- Improved seat comfort and ergonomics
Features like ventilated seats, climate control, powered driver seat, and the panoramic sunroof should continue. Kia may also expand the ADAS package with more assistance functions this time.
When it comes to engines, the familiar options are expected to stay — the 1.5 petrol, 1.5 turbo-petrol, and 1.5 diesel. Manual, iMT, and automatic gearboxes should continue. A strong-hybrid version has been spotted testing earlier, and it might come either at launch or a little later.
Once it arrives, the new Seltos will compete against a long list of rivals, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Tata Curvv, and the newly launched Tata Sierra.
Kia seems to be taking the Seltos to a more premium and tech-loaded space. With a fresher design, a bigger feature list, and the possibility of a hybrid powertrain, the new-gen Seltos looks set to make the mid-size SUV segment even more competitive.