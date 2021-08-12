You Can Pre-book The Simple ‘One’ Starting Aug 15

Bangalore based-Electric Vehicle startup Simple Energy is all set to make a debut in the Indian EV space on August 15. The scooter will be launched at 4 pm on the 75th Independence day. The Simple One will go up against the successful Ather 450X and the upcoming and unnamed Ola Scooter which will be launched on the same day.

Booking Amount

Simple Energy has set the pre-booking amount for their upcoming e-scooter at ₹1,947/-. The amount is reminiscent of the year India received Independence. The pre-booking will be opened on the company’s website at 5 pm on August 15, 2021, followed by its virtual launch at 4 pm.

Simple Loop

The company also made announced the launch of their chargers which will be called ‘Simple Loop’ and will be deployed across India. The Simple Loop fast charger has a charging capacity of 2.5 km of range per minute. Simple Energy plans to have 300+ charging stations deployed in the coming months. These charging stations will be able to all kinds of electric scooters and are not restricted to Simple scooters.

Speaking on this announcement, Mr Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We’re thrilled to reveal more details on the Simple One. The deployment of the charging infrastructure will begin shortly after the launch. We look forward to an electrifying path ahead of the launch on 15th August.”

Specs and Features

The Simple One is equipped with a 4.8 kWh Li-ion battery pack. It would take about 40 minutes to charge at home and about 17 minutes to charge at the Simple Loop station. The claimed top speed of 103 kmph and a 0-50 kmph sprint time of 3.6 seconds. Earlier, Simple Energy had tested out their prototype and received an ARAI-certified range of 230 Km on a single charge. The 230 km range mark can be achieved by driving in the Eco mode. Simple One will feature 3 modes, Eco, Normal, and Sports. The company has also revealed that the Simple One will come with a massive 30-litre boot which is amongst the largest on the premium e-scooter space.