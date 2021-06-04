Watch: This Battle Between Porsche 911 GT3 RS And Kawasaki ZX-10R At The Nurburgring Is An Absolute Treat For Track Junkies

As an avid motorsport enthusiast, there is nothing more thrilling than watching two competitors going head to head on a racetrack. Even in MotoGP races, it becomes rather boring when the leading racer starts drifting away from the rest of the pack, setting the pace for other competitors. We crave action and that is the reason why we have assembled here today.

A YouTuber who also likes to take his Porsche 911 GT3 RS to the track, recently uploaded a video of him ripping around the Nurburgring and getting indulged in a rather ‘friendly’ battle with a rider astride the Kawasaki ZX-10R.

The fact that this battle took place at the Nurburgring makes it all the more special. It is one of the most famous racetrack complexes in the world, and the Nordschliefe, or northern loop, is well-regarded for many reasons. Besides being the venue for some of the most important F1 races in history, the Nürburgring has also become esteemed thanks to its open-door policy to the public. Millions of petrolheads from across the globe visit the track each year to drive their road-legal cars and motorcycles.

The Porsche driver seems pretty untouched at the track but soon, he meets his two-wheeled rival and things become all the more interesting. Everyone loves some good track action and the footage featured here serves exactly that. It’s fun to watch the GT3 driver squirm and focus his intensity as he’s actually faced with the first real challenge of this lap.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS Specs

Propelling the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a 4.0-litre six cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that produces 520 hp, which is 20 hp more than the previous generation model. Mated to a seven speed PDK transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 312 kmph.

Back in 2018, German marquee Porsche set another record at the Nurburgring as the 2018 911 GT3 RS completed a lap at the track in less than 7 minutes. The new 911 GT3 RS became the third product from Porsche to have finished a lap under 7 minutes after the 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS.

Kawasaki ZX-10R Specs

For MY2021 the Kawasaki ZX-10R gets integrated winglets, small and light LED headlights, (much needed) TFT colour instrumentation, and Smartphone Connectivity. Kawasaki engineers have made several changes to the engine and chassis for 2021.

The BS6-compliant 998cc, liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 200bhp (210bhp with RAM Air) of maximum power at 13,200rpm and 114Nm of peak torque at 11,400rpm. The motor also benefits from the finger follower valve actuation system and a new air-cooled oil cooler based on feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine.