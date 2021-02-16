Volkswagen Introduces Turbo Editions Of Vento And Polo

The Volkswagen Vento and Polo are one of the most fun-to-drive cars in their segment. The German carmaker hasn’t thoroughly updated the cousins in a very long time but VW makes sure to roll out subtle updates every now and then, accompanied with special edition models of both. And now, the company has launched the Turbo edition of Polo and Vento. Polo & Vento are now available in a Comfortline variant, powered by Volkswagen’s compact, powerful & efficient 1.0l Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) technology mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Turbo edition Polo & Vento Comfortline TSI MT will be available to customers at an attractive offer price of INR 6.99 lakh and INR 8.69 lakh respectively.

Earlier, the most affordable trim for Polo Turbo petrol model came in the form of the hatchback’s TSI Highline Plus trim which is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh. Whereas, Vento’s base variant started with the Trendline trim with a price of Rs 9.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Now the German carmaker has rejigged the lineup of both models by introducing Turbo Edition of Polo and Vento.

The Turbo Editions stand out from the standard Polo and Vento variants, due to the new alloy wheel designs, a glossy black appliqué on the spoiler and wing mirrors, along with a ‘Turbo’ fender badge.

The Turbo Editions also get black and red seat covers. They also get climatronic air-conditioning feature. The new Turbo edition of the Polo and Vento is available in the Comfortline variant.

Both the cars are powered by the Volkswagen’s 1.0l Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine which has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This engine is known to push out 81 kW of maximum power at 5000-5500 rpm and 175Nm of torque at 1750-4000 rpm.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “Accessibility is at the core of Volkswagen and it’s our constant endeavour to offer customers the ability to experience safe and meticulously German-engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience. With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous & striking enhancements on our popular product offerings – Polo & Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.”

Prospective customers can book the Turbo edition Polo & Vento online through the Volkswagen India website or through the nearest dealership.

