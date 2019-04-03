TVS Radeon Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone

The latest member in the TVS portfolio is the Radeon commuter. The bike has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone, within 7-months of their launch. The motorcycle boasts of multiple first-in-class features and usage-led design, offering strength, comfort, and style without compromising on its performance. Within 7 months of its launch, TVS Radeon has witnessed immense demand from the target audience across the country. Aimed primarily towards the rural market, the Radeon comes with a 5-year warranty and comes in four shades – White, Beige, Purple and Black. This bike competes with the likes of the Bajaj Platina, Splendor and the Hero HF Deluxe.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Radeon has been developed based on extensive customer understanding, which is deeply embedded in the motorcycle’s usage-led design. Over the past months, TVS Radeon has witnessed tremendous response from customers as well as received critical acclaim and multiple awards. TVS Radeon has stood for the ‘buland’ values and ambitions of an Indian man and its start has been nothing short of that. The motorcycle, with its stylish appearance and superior handling, has significantly upped the choice available for the everyday commuters.”

Also Read: Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory Kicks Off Merzouga Rally Campaign With Strong Performance

Powering the Radeon is a 109.7 cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine is tuned to produce a decent 8.4 PS of power @ 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of torque @5000 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a 4-speed transmission. TVS claims that the bike can return as much as 70-litre kilometres for every litre of petrol it sips. Other highlights of the motorcycle include a USB charger, Synchronised braking system, a wide seat, 180 mm of ground clearance, car-like instrument cluster, 18-inch alloy wheels, side stand alarm and some more. The motorcycle retails for INR 48,400 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). We have done a comprehensive review of the motorcycle, which is linked below for you to see.