TVS Racing Leads Across 3 Categories At 2018 Indian National Rally Championship

TVS Racing finished the fifth round of the 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) on a high note, finishing at the top of the table across three categories. Harith Noah finished at P1 in Group A (Super Bike) Expert Class 1 and Rajendra RE claimed the top spot in Group B (Super Sport 260) Class 4 category. Imran Pasha finished at P1 in the Group B (Super Sport 165) Class 3 category in his RTR 160 4V while Syed Asif Ali finished P2 at Group B Scooters (210 cc) Class 7.

Commenting on the team’s performance, B Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing said that the 5th round of INRC was challenging and the team continues to lead across three categories. Harith, Rajendra and Imran were in excellent form and outclassed the competition with their performance. Selvaraj further added that it was also heartening to see Nataraj, who was leading the championship till the last stage, put up a good show despite injury. This strong performance will boost the confidence of our racers as they go into the final round of the championship.

Hosted in Coimbatore, on 28th and 29th July 2018, the Rally saw the racers cover a total distance of over 111 kilometers across four special stages. The final round of the Indian National Rally Championship 2018 will take place in Mangalore on 27th & 28th October 2018.

Final Rankings for TVS Racing Team