TVS Paddock Announced: New Premium Retail Network For Apache, Norton And Future EVs

Recently, TVS Motor Company announced a new premium retail channel called TVS Paddock. The company says this new network will offer a different buying and ownership experience for customers looking at its premium motorcycles, scooters and electric vehicles.
TVS Paddock will not be limited to selling motorcycles. The new format will also bring customization, riding communities, merchandise, accessories and dedicated service support under one roof.
What is TVS Paddock?
TVS Paddock is a separate retail network created for the brand’s premium products. As TVS continues expanding its higher-end lineup, the company wants customers to get a more specialized experience.
According to TVS, buyers today are looking for more than just a vehicle. They also want stronger brand engagement, riding experiences and personalization options.
Some of the key elements planned for TVS Paddock include:
|Feature
|Details
|Customization Zones
|Dedicated areas for Build-To-Order motorcycles
|Merchandise Section
|Riding gear, accessories and branded products
|Community Spaces
|Areas for rider interaction and events
|Service Support
|Specialized premium service facilities
|Digital Experience
|End-to-end digital retail journey
New showroom design
The retail spaces have been designed with the help of London-based agency Checkland Kindleysides. TVS says every outlet will offer a smoother customer journey, starting from product discovery and extending into long-term ownership.
The company has also introduced a new product presentation format that is designed to help customers explore vehicles in a more engaging manner.
Some showroom highlights include:
- Dedicated consultation areas
- Build-To-Order support
- Premium customer lounges
- Accessories and merchandise displays
- Specialized aftersales facilities
Premium products to play a bigger role
TVS has been steadily growing its premium portfolio over the last few years.
Products expected to be associated with the new network include:
- Apache RTR 310
- Apache RR 310
- Apache RTX 300
- TVS Ronin
- TVS X electric scooter
- Future premium scooters
- Upcoming Norton motorcycles
The new retail format is also expected to become an important platform for the British motorcycle brand Norton, which TVS acquired in 2020.
Norton and future expansion plans
Norton remains an important part of TVS Motor’s long-term plans.
Reports suggest the brand is targeting:
- Around 200 dealerships globally
- Presence in nearly 20 countries
- Annual sales of around 20,000 motorcycles by 2030
TVS is also working on expanding its premium electric vehicle lineup and new scooter platforms that could arrive in the coming years.
Alongside product expansion, the company is said to be evaluating updates to its brand identity and dealership network.
Launch timeline
TVS Paddock outlets are expected to start operations during Q2 FY27.
The first locations have not been officially confirmed yet, although major metropolitan cities are likely to be among the early markets.
As demand for premium motorcycles and scooters continues to grow, TVS is preparing a dedicated network that will support its expanding range of products across different segments.