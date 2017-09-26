TVS Jupiter Crosses 2 Million Sales Mark In Four Years

TVS Motor Company announced that the Jupiter has clocked sales of two million units within four years of its launch. The Jupiter, which was launched in 2013, was the fastest scooter to reach the mark of 1 million sales, doing so in 30 months.

The TVS Jupiter is available in Base variant as well as ZX and ZX with Disc Brake. The brand recently launched a Classic Edition which offers features such as all new sunlit ivory body colour, full chrome mirrors, windshield, a pillion cushioned backrest, USB charger and a dual-tone seat. TVS Jupiter is also equipped with Sync Braking System (SBS) which ensures a safer and smoother riding experience. The scooter is available in colour selections of Royal Wine, Matte Blue, Stallion Brown, Titanium Grey, Midnight Black, Volcano Red, Pristine White, Jade Green and Mystic Gold.

The TVS Jupiter is powered by a 110cc engine that produces 7.8 hp at 7500 rpm and 8 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. The scooter also comes with TVS patented Econometer, which guides riders in both Eco mode and Power mode. The Jupiter is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 62 kmpl.

Commenting on this achievement, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “It brings us immense delight to see that TVS Jupiter is surpassing milestone after milestone since its launch. TVS Jupiter has the distinction of being the first scooter to reach this milestone in a short span of four years. This milestone is special as we now have 20 lakh happy customers in the TVS Jupiter family. It is occasions like these, which humble us, as well as, inspire us in our endeavour to continue offering superior products and complement them with dedicated customer satisfaction initiatives.”