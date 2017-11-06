TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V With EFI Launched In India

TVS Motor Company has launched Apache RTR 200 4V Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) variant in India, with prices starting at INR 1.07 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The model will be available in select cities. On the aesthetic front, the TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V gets a visor, which TVS calls a ‘Royal-Crown Fly Screen’ and is available with a Pearl White and Matte Yellow paintjob.

The variant, christened as TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V, is equipped with a Twin-Spray-Twin-Port EFI technology.  This, according to the company, ensures better drivability, faster throttle response and considerable reduction in emission levels.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi4V is tuned to produce a power output of 21 PS at 8500 rpm while the peak torque of 18.1 Nm comes up at 7000 rpm.  Speeds of 0-100 kmph can be attained in 3.9 seconds while the top speed is rated at 129 kmph.

