Toyota Fortuner Legender 4×4 Launched At ₹42.33 Lakhs!

After much wait, Toyota has finally launched the Legender 4×4 at ₹42.33 lakhs. This makes the Legender the most expensive Fortuner that you can buy today. Other than the 4×4 hardware, the Fortuner Legender also gets the 11 speaker JBL sound system which the standard Fortuner 4×4 gets. Let’s take a look at what else the Fortuner Legender has to offer:

Toyota Fortuner Legender: A quick recap

Compared to the standard Fortuner, The Legender looks a bit Lexus-inspired. It gets a smaller grille with an even sleeker headlamp cluster. The bumper and the grille look like 2 distinct entities on this one. It gets an aggressive bumper with neatly integrated LED fog lamps. On the sides, it gets a new 5-spoke alloy wheel design. The rear gets the same set of taillights albeit with a black stripe running across it. The Legender is available only in a white paint job with a black contrasting roof and is offered in a 4×2 AT avatar.

Equipment on the interior includes a large infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, JBL sound system, connected car tech, front clearance Sonar, seat ventilation system, etc. to name a few. It also includes driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport. The Legender comes with a Dual Tone (Black + Maroon) interior theme. The Fortuner is powered by an upgraded 2.8L, turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS and 500Nm of peak outputs in the Automatic version while in the Manual version, the torque output is 420Nm. The 2.7L petrol engine is unchanged delivering 166PS and 245Nm of peak outputs. A 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter unit is available. It also gets Auto limited-slip differential and lockable diff on the 4×4 models, MT and AT.

The Legender 4×4 comes only in the diesel automatic combo. To improve its off-road capabilities, idling has been reduced from 850 rpm to 680 rpm to increase traction. The sport mode adjusts the operation of the accelerator and steering wheel and makes the new Fortuner more suitable for overtaking and driving at high speed. The Toyota Fortuner Legender goes up against the likes of the MG Gloster.