This Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into A Street Tracker Is Droolworthy

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is a sensational motorcycle. A motorcycle which is currently ruling the middleweight retro scene and not just in our country. Apart from its stupendous engine and comfortable ergonomics, its minimalistic retro design is also something which has managed to garner a lot of fans around the world. It also facilitates the work of customization houses as the Interceptor 650 is a legit blank canvas for wild imaginations.

More details

In Thailand, the OK Easy Shop took one such Interceptor and turned it into the cool looking street tracker you see here.

List of mods

Unlike many other customized Interceptor 650s that we have seen so far, this particular one features a lot of custom bits and if it wasn’t for the custom Royal Enfield lettering on the tank, it is quite unrecognizable. Starting from the front end, this one features a chopped off fender and the stock halogen bulb setup has made way for a LED one. The handlebar too has been swapped for a longer one, while the suspension setup and the instrument cluster are carried over from the stock motorcycle.

The fuel tank gets a matte dark green paint, with ‘Royal Enfield’ painted in fire-style writing. The engine gets a few matte black parts, and the exhaust system has been rerouted, with both pipes running high right side of the bike. The folks have also removed the centre panels from both the sides and have installed a custom rear seat. The rear tail light is also custom made and is rather minimalistic. The motorcycle continues to sport 18-inch spoked wheels on both ends, but with new balloon tyres.

Specs

Upfront, talking about the mechanicals, not much has changed. It’s the same 650cc air/oil-cooled engine that belts out 47 HP of max power and 52 Nm of max torque. This custom Interceptor is yet another example of just how versatile the platform is. From cruiser to flat tracker to desert sled, it seems there’s no end to what customizers can do with the Interceptor 650.

If reports are to be believed, Royal Enfield is currently working on an Interceptor 350. It will make the moniker more affordable than before and we wouldn’t have to wait that long to see customizers trying their hand at the Interceptor 350.