This 3D Render Of The Tata Punch Is Every Off-roader’s Dream!

The Tata Punch is easily one of the most hotly anticipated launches of the year. With many SUV-like design attributes, the Punch is surely a looker. Not just it looks, but the Tata has also made sure to show off it’s capabilities with off-road credentials such as the 190mm ground clearance and the 370mm of water wading depth! In other news, 3D designer @alpha_renders on Instagram has gone one step further and given the Punch a massive overhaul. Let’s take a look at this sweet off-road render:

What’s new?

The 3D render features the Punch in dual tone shade of atomic orange and white. It gets a bunch of off-road kit such as Fuel shok rims wrapped in Toyo open country tires. Other features include an auxiliary lighting package and a roof rack to carry one’s camping necessities. If you look closely, you can also notice the tr-arrow motif design elements painted in orange instead of the standard black colour.

Tata Punch: a quick recap

The Tata Punch has a tall SUV stance with bold design lines all around the micro-SUV. It is based on the Alpha architecture and follows Tata’s Impact design language. It gets split DRLs and headlamps like the Harrier and the Safari and the humanity grille runs across the front of the car.

To keep the SUV appeal going, it gets a large front bumper with the tri-arrow design for the air intake flanked by fog lamps on either side. The side profile has butch wheel arches with cladding that extends from the front to the rear bumper. The Tata Punch will be powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Punch is India’s first Sub-Compact SUV, which offers the agility of a hatch with the DNA of an SUV.

It is equipped with advanced AMT with a unique TractionPro Mode which enables easy driving through treacherous driving conditions. It also gets Brake Sway Control that detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicles swaying from the driving path The Punch also gets the signature 90° opening doors like the Altroz for easy ingress-egress.