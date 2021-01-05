Tata Motors Remembers The Safari In A New Official Video; Is It Coming Back?

For the time it lived, the Tata Safari existed as one of the most adored SUVs in India. For the way it looked, for the effortlessness with which it could munch miles, for its capabilities, and for its TV commercials, people have fond memories about the Safari, those who’ve owned one and even those who haven’t, and for the right reasons.

Tata Motors has released a video which remembers the SUV and like it is making us think, it could make you think too whether the model is making a comeback. What’s it all about? Watch it yourself below:

Make what you wish of the video and we aren’t going to add any fuel to the fire. But the Safari as an SUV and as a brand still has amazing recall in India and that says a lot about a vehicle which has been discontinued. Given the fact though that a lifestyle product like the Mahindra Thar is attracting a lot of buyers in its new avatar, the Safari can make a comeback as something similar. Tata Motors will have the engine if the BS6 Hexa does make it to showrooms and for how much attention their cars attract these days, they will know what to do if they do decide to resuscitate the Safari.

Like the Safari, the Sierra too made an appearance in a concept avatar at the Auto Expo 2020. Presented as a modern vehicle with an electric powertrain, it was one of the showstoppers at the event and made many wonder if the name is making a comeback. For now, what’s certain is the introduction of the Gravitas SUV, which will be introduced on the 26th of January. Tata Motors’ new flagship will offer three rows for seating and this launch will be followed by the HBX micro SUV. Before these two though, the turbocharged Altroz in a brand new shade of blue is a few hours away from launch.