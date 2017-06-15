Tata Motors ‘Monsoon Mega Service Camp’ Scheduled In July

Tata Motors has announced its Monsoon Mega Service Camp. Gearing up for the monsoons, the company is concurrently maintaining sufficient resources for urgent requirements and trained manpower for a quick turnaround time.
The company will be conducting a nationwide free 40 point comprehensive check-up camp in July this year. The 2016 Mega service camps, hosted more than 3.6 lakh customers, across the country. The latest addition to the company’s initiatives include new schemes that will offer attractive discounts on spare parts and labour charges for cars which are more than two years old. In addition, the company will continue to provide Mobile Service Vans to cater to customers in remote areas.
Tata Motors recommends the below car care tips for monsoon:
- Wiper blades tend to wear out quickly, and thus it is recommended to change the rubber strip once a year before the monsoons begin.
- Antirust coating adds to protection of metal surfaces and acts as a barrier to inhibit the contact between chemical compounds or corrosive materials.
- Rainwater is slightly acidic in nature and can damage the car’s body if exposed for an extended period. To avoid this, car owners must ensure that the exteriors of their vehicle is polished to prevent rusting on exposed metal parts.
- Ensure that the tyres are in excellent condition before the monsoons, such that they perform well. A good tyre can expel rain water by its tread from the contact area of the road. Make sure that the tread depth is within the recommended values; the greater the depth, the better the ability to evict water.
- As a precautionary measure, one must have a rope, toolkit, flashlight, and a medical kit placed in the car.
- As visibility is an issue during this season, it is advisable to check that the headlights, taillights, and fog-lights of the car are well-maintained. A thorough check for cracks or breakage on the glass of the lights is necessary to ensure that there is no water penetration in light assemblies that may cause unwanted fuses, which is dangerous for passengers and fellow commuters. It is recommended to carry few spare fuses in your car for emergency situations.
- If a vehicle’s engine dies while or after driving through flood water, one should refrain from restarting their vehicle, it should first be pulled out and brought to the nearest dealer for it to be dried out. One should always be patient in such situations.