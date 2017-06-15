Tata Motors ‘Monsoon Mega Service Camp’ Scheduled In July

Tata Motors has announced its Monsoon Mega Service Camp. Gearing up for the monsoons, the company is concurrently maintaining sufficient resources for urgent requirements and trained manpower for a quick turnaround time.

The company will be conducting a nationwide free 40 point comprehensive check-up camp in July this year. The 2016 Mega service camps, hosted more than 3.6 lakh customers, across the country. The latest addition to the company’s initiatives include new schemes that will offer attractive discounts on spare parts and labour charges for cars which are more than two years old. In addition, the company will continue to provide Mobile Service Vans to cater to customers in remote areas.

Tata Motors recommends the below car care tips for monsoon: