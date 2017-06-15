Spied: Ford Endeavour Facelift Snapped In Australia

The current generation Ford Endeavour (Everest in select markets), which made its debut back in 2015 is set for a mid-life revamp. Ford is working on the Endeavour facelift which is likely to arrive some time next year. A test mule of the facelift Ford Endeavour was recently snapped in Australia. The 2018 iteration of the SUV, christened as the Everest in the Australian market, was seen with a camouflaged front, along with the new Ford Ranger pick-up.

Now this will be a mid-life update so the upcoming iteration of the SUV will receive a visual upgrade while the mechanical specifications are not likely to change. The mid-life update will help the Endeavour to compete against the current crop of SUVs till the next generation model arrives sometime around 2020. Apart from visual upgrade, the new Ford Endeavour is also likely to get updated features although it’d be too early to comment about the exact list.

Ford Endeavour 3.2 AT 4×4 Review : Indomitable Omnivore

The Ford Endeavour facelift will feature an updated fascia and we may see a Ford F-150 inspired grille which would make the SUV look more rugged. The source of the images also indicate that the facelift model may also feature new radar/LIDAR module for enhanced radar cruise control with autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and ORVM placed stereo camera for pedestrian and animal detection. However, we’re not sure weather those features would be available on the Indian models.

As aforementioned, the technical specifications are not likely to change. The current generation model is available with two diesel engines from Ford’s Duratorq family, mated to either a six-speed automatic or a manual transmission for the Indian market. The first offering is the 3.2-litre Duratorq five-cylinder TDCi diesel engine with 200 PS of power and 470 Nm of torque. The second offering is the 2.2-litre Duratorq four-cylinder TDCi diesel engine, putting out 160 PS of power and 385 Nm of torque.

The facelift model is expected to be announced some time next year. We’d share more details about the upcoming model as and when they arrive.

Source: Car Advice