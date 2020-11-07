Tata Motors Launches XM+ Variant Of The Altroz At INR 6.6 Lakh

One of the most anticipated cars of the year, the all-new Hyundai i20 has finally been launched. The new i20 is a feature-packed all-rounder, which comes with a slightly higher price tag, compared to its rivals. In what seems to be an answer to the arrival of the new Hyundai, Tata Motors has launched a new XM+ variant for its flagship hatchback, Altroz.

The XM+ variant comes with a host of exciting features such as a 17.78cm touchscreen infotainment with Apple Car Play and Android Auto connectivity. In addition to that, it gets steering mounted controls, voice alerts, voice command recognition, R16 wheels with a stylized wheel cover, and remote foldable key. The XM+ variant of the Altroz will be available in 4 colors – High Street Gold, Downtown Red, Avenue White, and Midtown Grey.

This new variant has been launched at a price of Rs 6.6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), in the petrol version. With this variant, customers will now be able to take advantage of features that are typically only available in premium variants, at an attractive and accessible price.

Commenting on the introduction of this new variant, Mr Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors said, “In alignment with our New Forever philosophy of maintaining the momentum of consistently bringing new and exciting products to our customers, we are delighted to announce the launch of the XM+ variant of the Altroz. With the Altroz, we have not only raised the bar in the premium hatchback segment but also created a new benchmark for safety in the industry. We are confident that the introduction of the XM+ variant will further strengthen the appeal of the Altroz by giving customers an option to experience a variety of premium features at an extremely attractive price.”

Tata Motors launched the Altroz in January 2020, when the company made its entry into the premium hatchback segment in India. The Altroz has been appreciated by customers and the industry for its stylish design, drivability, and best-in-class safety. The 5-star GNCAP adult safety rating that the Altroz received right at its launch, is a testament to the same. The Altroz sports the Impact design 2.0 philosophy of Tata Motors and is the first vehicle to be developed on the ALFA architecture of the company. The premium hatchback is also the official partner of IPL 2020 and is on display on-ground at all venues across the United Arab Emirates.