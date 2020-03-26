Tata International’s Stryder Cycle Introduces New Gelon Range Of MTBs

Stryder Cycle, a 100% Subsidiary of Tata International, has introduced its new Gelon range of bicycles. The Gelon series comes under the mountain biking (MTB) category and boasts of five models that come in different sizes namely 24”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon, 26”- Gelon (3.00” tyre), 26”- Gelon (21 Speed & 3.00” tyre), 27.5”- Gelon & 29”- Gelon. Every model is loaded with pocket-friendly features and details found on high-end bicycles.

The new Gelon series is perfectly suited for everyday adventures, on and off the trail. With an ergonomic yet aggressive frame geometry, a highly responsive suspension fork with 60 mm travel and mount for kickstand make it an ideal choice for new trail riders or anyone looking for a comfortable, stable commuter with the ruggedness of a real mountain bike.

The Gelon range is packed with interesting features such as comfortable yet sporty PU saddle with quick release for height adjustability, grips with palm rest, reflectorized pedals for increased visibility and double-walled alloy rims for the stronger wheelset, double disc brake for impactful braking and alloy steering for durability. It is available in all India dealers’ stores of Stryder. Prices start from Rs. 10,910/- (Excluding GST). The range has a fine finish and offers multiple colour options to choose from. In the Mountain Biking category besides Gelon, Stryder offers Hector, Seahawk, Tacon, Xplor, Hyper, Arrow, Harris, Skybolt, Radar, Civic, Korus etc in its portfolio. The brand also offers products in the Premium, Women, Kids and Roadster segments. Stryder will be adding more models to this range. The upcoming models are 24”- Gelon (3.00”), 24”- Gelon 21 Speed, 27.5”- Gelon 21 Speed, 29”- Gelon 21 Speed.

Commenting on the launch of the Gelon series, Mr Rahul Gupta, Business Head, Stryder Cycle said “Gelon is a new series of products in diverse wheel size segments. The specially picked tyres provide better grip over the track. Also, it is equipped with original Shimano gears to provide control over tough terrains. These models like our previous models offer unmatched quality, innovative features and are high on style as it is designed keeping the youth in mind.”