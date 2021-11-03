Tata Consultancy Services Becomes Title Sponsor Of Jaguar Formula-E Racing Team

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has just announced that it will be the title sponsor for Jaguar Racing in the Formula E, officially known as ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. It is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric vehicles. This move by our country’s IT giant will not only bring more Indian audiences to Formula E and Formula 1 but will also prove to be very beneficial for pushing the Electric Vehicle and low carbon emission project in our country and all around the globe.

Though ‘Drive to Survive’ (the Netflix series) has promoted Formula 1 in our country but there is still much distance to cover. It is not all about the racing sport, but also the knowledge and innovation that can help speed up the process of evolution in the industry. As of now, the Indian automobile industry comes at the lower end of the spectrum, but this could be a turning point.

Official statement

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD of TCS said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover and join forces as Jaguar TCS Racing to harness collective knowledge and to innovate for a sustainable future for all,”. Adding to that he said, “As the world races towards electrification, this collaboration will pave the way for the adoption of advanced technologies, utilization of cleaner energy, and the evolution of novel business models. Our efforts will go beyond business to make a lasting impact on people, communities, and the planet,”

These statements very neatly pointed out that the company is looking forward to developing newer technology from this multi-year partnership. The company also claims to put in place a research and innovations team to help in gathering knowledge.

With this partnership, the Jaguar Land Rover’s Formula E team will be known as Jaguar TCS Racing. TCS has become the first Indian IT company to sponsor and be a part of Formula E. Apart from the industry and aspects of growth it is also a matter of pride that the Tata group will also represent our country at a global level and will most definitely bring India closer to the F-E and F-1 racing sport.