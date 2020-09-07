Suzuki Unveils New V-Strom 1050 XT Pro

Suzuki has unveiled its flagship off-roader, the V-Strom 1050 XT Pro. It is the new top variant and is currently available only in the Italian market. This top variant looks more rugged and comes with a lot of helpful off-road specific accessories.

In terms of features, the V-Strom 1050 XT Pro variant will come equipped with a dedicated off-road kit, which includes bash plate, engine guards, adjustable footpegs, and hard case panniers in order to carry more luggage on road trips. In a bid to offer enhanced protection to the engine, this off-road bike also gets aluminium engine bash plate, which is designed particularly for the lower position of the front cylinder, oil filter, and the exhaust system.

The V-Strom 1050 XT Pro also gets some accessories that very well amplify its off-road abilities. The bike gets a new and slightly different engine crash guard as compared to other XT model. To summarize, this pro variant comes with an aluminium sump guard and large adjustable footpegs.

An additional, 37-litre aluminium pannier increases the luggage carrying capacity of the bike, by 74 litres. The panniers have been designed with a very practical approach. It gets the edges covered with plastic protection. It also gets a top opening system, which helps to operate in the tight spots. The bike still gets the same 1,037 cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, 90-degree v-twin-engine, which can deliver a maximum power of 105 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 100 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The bike has only be unveiled for Italian markets as of now. It comes with a price tag of 15,390 Euros which converts to ₹13.31 lakh. It has been launched in three paint options – black, yellow and the two-tone orange with white livery. As far as India is concerned, the manufacturer has not launched the base V-Strom 1050 XT here, so the pro variant is quite far from an introduction.