SPIED: MG Baojun 530 SUV Spotted In India

It’s no secret that MG Motors is preparing to enter the Indian market. MG Motors inaugurated their production facility in India in September 2017. With a minimum initial investment of INR 2,000 crore and an initial capacity of 80,000 units, their first product for the market will roll out in 2019. But what will be that first product?

A report suggests that MG Motors will launch a re-styled version of Shanghai Automotive owned Baojun 530 SUV in the Indian market. In fact, the new SUV has already been spotted testing in India. The report quotes a source in MG Motors who said, “We extensively studied all the brands in the SAIC stable and found that our sister brand Baojun offered exactly what was needed for the Indian market with the 530 SUV. The Indian version will be very different from the Chinese one and we plan to re-engineer it extensively with a strong dose of MG’s DNA.”

Recently unveiled in China, the Baojun 530 is available in eight variants with a choice of a 1.8L or 1.5T turbocharged engine, and a six-speed manual, automatic or DCT transmission. Aluminum wheels, luggage rails and the ESP system from Bosch all come standard.

The luxury trim adds LED daytime running lamps, front fog lamps, four air bags, leather seats and an electric sunroof. The honor trim offers a panorama sunroof, electric seats, a start/stop engine and Continental tires. The flagship trim comes with an independent rear suspension, LED lenses, a Harman Infinity sound system, side curtain air bags and an electric parking brake.

We should hear more details as the year 2019 approaches and MG Motors prepares to introduce its first product. Stay tuned.

Source: Autocar India