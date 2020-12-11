Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Spied Testing

2021 looks promising for the automobile industry as manufacturers are lining up crucial product launches for 2021, to get out of the mess the industry found itself this year. When we talk about the car industry, the stats and the general public consensus indicate that SUVs are in great demand. The reason why we are witnessing a great number of SUVs being developed by manufacturers. Skoda Auto too, has big plans for the upcoming year as it is planning to launch the Enyaq EV, new-gen Octavia and a new SUV based on the Vision IN concept.

Add another contender in the above-mentioned list – Kodiaq. When Kodiaq used to exist here, it used to be the flagship SUV from the Czech carmaker.

A facelifted version of the Kodiaq has now been spied, indicating subtle design changes. It was discontinued in India as its 2.0-litre TDI engine couldn’t meet the stricter BS6 norms. It is soon going to mark its return with an updated engine performing the duties under the hood and some mid-life makeover as well. The spy shots indicate that Skoda hasn’t gone over the top in the design department and the changes are subtle. The front grille still carries over the signature butterfly design but appears to be flatter and might incorporate a different (but still quite obtrusive) radar sensor. Another visible cosmetic change is the design of the front air intakes as they seem more prominent now. The rear, however, will largely remain unchanged with just a slightly tweaked graphic design of the taillights.

Talking about the features, the previous-gen model used to come with 9-airbags, interior lighting, ABS, ESP, traction control, 360-degree surround parking sensors, hands-free parking, fatigue alert, multi-collision brake system and 360-degree cameras, etc. Expect Skoda to throw in the updated infotainment system and the updated digital instrument cluster as seen on the Octavia. New upholstery and trim options are on the menu, but nothing to write home about.

In terms of powertrain, expect Skoda to swap in the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that produces around 150 HP between 3,500-4,000 rpm and 340 Nm of peak torque at around 1,750-3,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system while returning fuel efficiency of about 16.25 kmpl. However, this time around, it will be Euro5 / BS6 compliant.