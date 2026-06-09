BMW Group India announces price hike of up to 2% from July 1, 2026

Planning to buy a BMW or MINI in the coming weeks? It may be a good idea to complete the purchase before July 1, 2026. BMW Group India has confirmed that prices across its entire range will increase from July. The revision will affect every BMW and MINI model sold in the country, whether it is assembled in India or brought in as a fully imported vehicle. For someone looking at a luxury car purchase, even a small percentage increase can translate into a sizeable amount on the final bill.
Another Price Revision In 2026
This is not the first price increase from BMW in 2026.
Back in March, the company announced a similar increase which came into effect from April. Now, a fresh revision has been announced, with new prices set to apply from the beginning of July.
The increase will be up to 2 percent.
BMW says rising transportation expenses and the weakening value of the rupee have added pressure on costs, leading to the latest revision.
Models Covered Under The Hike
The price hike will cover vehicles assembled in India as well as imported models.
Locally Produced BMW Models –
|Model
|BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
|BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase
|BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase
|BMW 7 Series
|BMW X1
|BMW X3
|BMW X5
|BMW X7
|BMW M340i
|BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase
Imported vehicles will also be affected, including:
|Model
|BMW i5 M60
|BMW i7
|BMW i7 M70
|BMW iX
|BMW M440i Convertible
|BMW M2 Coupe
|BMW M4 Competition
|BMW M5
|BMW XM
MINI cars sold through official dealerships will also receive the same price adjustment.
What Could It Mean For Buyers?
BMW has not yet shared model-specific price changes.
Still, based on the announced revision, entry luxury SUVs such as the X1 could become costlier by around Rs 1 lakh. Larger and more expensive vehicles may see a bigger jump. Depending on the version chosen, the increase on some premium models could run into several lakh rupees.
That makes the next few weeks important for buyers who have already shortlisted a vehicle.
Finance Plans To Continue
BMW says customers will continue to have access to financing and ownership programmes through BMW India Financial Services.
Some of the available benefits include:
- Flexible repayment plans
- Assured buy-back options
- Attractive EMI schemes on selected models
- Upgrade opportunities at the end of the term
These programmes are expected to continue even after the revised pricing comes into effect.