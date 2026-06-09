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  • BMW Group India announces price hike of up to 2% from July 1, 2026 BMW Group India announces pric...

BMW Group India announces price hike of up to 2% from July 1, 2026

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Planning to buy a BMW or MINI in the coming weeks? It may be a good idea to complete the purchase before July 1, 2026. BMW Group India has confirmed that prices across its entire range will increase from July. The revision will affect every BMW and MINI model sold in the country, whether it is assembled in India or brought in as a fully imported vehicle. For someone looking at a luxury car purchase, even a small percentage increase can translate into a sizeable amount on the final bill.

Another Price Revision In 2026

This is not the first price increase from BMW in 2026.

Back in March, the company announced a similar increase which came into effect from April. Now, a fresh revision has been announced, with new prices set to apply from the beginning of July.

The increase will be up to 2 percent.

BMW says rising transportation expenses and the weakening value of the rupee have added pressure on costs, leading to the latest revision.

Models Covered Under The Hike

The price hike will cover vehicles assembled in India as well as imported models.

Locally Produced BMW Models –

Model
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase
BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase
BMW 7 Series
BMW X1
BMW X3
BMW X5
BMW X7
BMW M340i
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase

Imported vehicles will also be affected, including:

Model
BMW i5 M60
BMW i7
BMW i7 M70
BMW iX
BMW M440i Convertible
BMW M2 Coupe
BMW M4 Competition
BMW M5
BMW XM

MINI cars sold through official dealerships will also receive the same price adjustment.

What Could It Mean For Buyers?

BMW has not yet shared model-specific price changes.

Still, based on the announced revision, entry luxury SUVs such as the X1 could become costlier by around Rs 1 lakh. Larger and more expensive vehicles may see a bigger jump. Depending on the version chosen, the increase on some premium models could run into several lakh rupees.

That makes the next few weeks important for buyers who have already shortlisted a vehicle.

Finance Plans To Continue

BMW says customers will continue to have access to financing and ownership programmes through BMW India Financial Services.

Some of the available benefits include:

  • Flexible repayment plans
  • Assured buy-back options
  • Attractive EMI schemes on selected models
  • Upgrade opportunities at the end of the term

These programmes are expected to continue even after the revised pricing comes into effect.

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