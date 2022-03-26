Renault Kwid Electric Spotted Testing In Brasil

The Renault Kwid is one of the most competent small cars that you can buy today. Launched back in 2015, the small car is still chugging along with regular updates from the French carmaker. The Renault Kwid EV was unveiled in European markets back in 2020 where it was named the Dacia Spring Electric. Now, the Kwid EV was recently spotted in Brasil before its official launch in South America.

Renault Kwid EV: What’s new?

This electric vehicle has a few cosmetic changes, however, it does retain the DNA of the original Renault Kwid. The new design comes with a newly revised and moveable front grille that carries the car’s charging port. The EV also gets automatic LED headlights, rear lights with a Dacia Y-shaped lighting feature. To give it a crossover look, the Kwid EV comes with Faux skid plates, low-mounted headlamps, and high ground clearance. On the performance front, the Kwid EV is powered by a 33 kW electric motor and generates up to 44hp and 125 Nm of peak torque.

The Kwid EV also gets a 28.6 kWh battery, which has successfully claimed 295km of range as per the WLTP driving cycle. The company also provides a Wallbox charger, which can charge the battery to its full capacity in just 4 hours and 27 minutes. The other option is using a DC fast charging cable that will charge 80% of the battery in 50 minutes, by using a fast-charging column. However, the EV can also be charged using any common domestic socket. Inside the cabin, the Kwid EV comes with a host of features like- a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3.5-inch color MID, assisted, camera parking, power windows, and remote lock. The EV also comes with a full LED headlight setup and a pair of 14-inch alloy wheels.

Renault Kwid In India

Renault recently launched the MY22 Kwid at ₹4.49 lakh. The MY22 Kwid comes with new color options such as Metal Mustard & Ice Cool White with Black roof in Dual Tone and Moonlight Silver & Zanskar Blue in Monotone. The Climber edition also gets white accents for the exterior and interior. Other changes to the exterior include silver streak LED DRLs and dual-tone flex wheels. The updated Kwid also comes in a new RXL(O) trim both, the 1.0L manual and 0.8L engines. Additionally, Seat belt Pyrotech and load limiter are now standard across all trims.

