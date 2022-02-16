Renault Kiger Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test!

The Indian car market has recerntly seen a lot of new changes in terms of safety and its perception. With the introduction of Global NCAP, many carmakers are towards making their cars safer. The Global NCAP tested the Renault Triber back in 2021 and it scored 4 stars. This proved that one doesn’t need to compromise on safety when you buy a budget MPV. Now, the Global NCAP tested the Kiger which scored a healthy 4 star rating as well!

How did it perform?

Renault Kiger scored a 4-stars rating for adults that is 12.34 out of 17.00 points and a 2-stars rating for child occupancy that is 21.05 out of 49.00 points. Global Ncap used the base RXE variant for testing that was equipped with fitted with dual front airbags and ABS. The Kiger was said to have an unstable structure. Additionally, the Kiger is equipped with EBD, rear parking sensors and impact sensing door unlock. Higher variants of the Kiger come with an additional side airbag.

Official Statement

Commenting on this achievement Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Safety is of paramount importance for Renault and all our products meet and exceed the requisite safety standards set by Indian Regulatory Authorities. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. Renault KIGER has been well accepted by the customers with the strong value proposition that it offers in terms of distinctive design, smart features, and performance. This is a proud moment for Renault in India, as KIGER was developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we took it to the world. The 4-Star rating by GNCAP reiterates our commitment to bringing technologically advanced products which are safe yet trendy.” “Our GNCAP achievements on both KIGER and TRIBER are a testament to our strong commitment towards offering products that can deliver the highest global standards of safety, accessible to Indian customers,” he added.

Renault Kiger: a quick recap

Talking about the Kiger, it looks like a Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets an LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam.

It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm. On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It also gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and Apple Carplay along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes, ambient lighting and more.