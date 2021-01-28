Renault Kiger Marks Its Global Debut In India

Renault has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited B-SUV, the Kiger. The Kiger is a sub-4-metre SUV and has been unveiled in India and at the same time, has made its global debut too. Something that is super, super rare. The final production version carries some bits here and there from the concept that was earlier showcased. With the launch of the Kiger, it now joins the likes of Duster, Kwid and the Triber in Renault’s portfolio for India.

More details

The Kiger is available in 6 colours – Ice Cool White, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. Along with that, all variants will include a dual-tone option. Radiant Red is an exclusive colour and will only be available as a top variant under a two-tone colour scheme.

Looks

Talking about the Kiger, it seemingly looks like a beefed-up Kwid on steroids. It gets a chrome grille with signature Renault elements and is flanked by LED DRLs on either side. It features a split headlamp setup like the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector. It gets LED projector on either side of the bumper and the bumper houses the central air dam. It gets some sharp lines on the bonnet and the Kiger has a ground clearance of 205mm.

The wheelbase is 2500mm long and it has a boot carrying capacity of 405 litres. It glides on 16” wheels which are blacked out and diamond cut in higher trims. It gets black body claddings on the sides. The rear features a spoiler and a similar-looking crease below the glass area. It gets a pair of inverted C shaped taillights which are extended at the top. It also gets a black bumper with silver-coloured skid plates.

Interiors

On the inside, it gets a 7” instrument cluster. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with android auto and apple car play along with steering mounted controls. It gets wireless charging, climate control, various drive modes ambient lighting and a particulate filter.

Kiger is based on CMF-A platform, which underpins the Renault Triber as well. The Kiger will compete with the likes of Sonet, Brezza, XUV 300, Nexon, Magnite, Urban Cruiser and the Venue.

Under the hood, the Kiger will get the option of the Triber’s 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS HRA0 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an AMT. The turbo-petrol engine, on the other hand, gets a CVT in addition to the 5-speed manual transmission.

It should launch officially soon and should be priced around INR 6-9 lakhs bracket.