Renault India To Offer Concessional GST Rate Of 18% Plus Special Discounts To Differently-Abled Buyers

In line with a directive from the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Renault India has announced that it will be offering a concessional GST rate of 18% to the specially-abled and differently-abled members of society. Renault will further enhance the benefits by offering additional special segment discounts through all its dealer network in the country. This initiative has been announced by Renault India to honour the resilience and positive attitude of the specially-abled members of society in challenging the adversities and turning them into opportunities.

Under the scheme, all the Renault India dealerships will offer concessional GST rate and internal corporate discounts to specially-abled customers. The customers will be offered the waiver and additional discounts upon the successful processing of the necessary documentation. While the corporate discounts will be offered on all models, the GST waiver will be offered to the specially-abled customers on all sub 4-meter petrol vehicles, with an engine capacity of less than 1200cc.

Customers will be eligible to a maximum discount on the Renault DUSTER, which is an amount of Rs. 30,000/- and on Renault KWID and Renault TRIBER a cash discount of Rs. 9000/-. There will be other attractive consumer schemes of the month that might be clubbed with the waiver. Going forward, Renault India’s next launch will be the Kiger, a comapct SUV based on the recently launched Nissan Magnite.

Speaking about the initiative, Sudhir Malhotra, Head – Sales & Network, Renault India, said, “The specially-abled members of our society are important contributors and also valued customers for the fortitude that they exhibit in their daily lives. We at Renault India have taken the onus of commemorating their attitude and positivity, by offering them our products with the GST waiver as well as additional special segment discounts, in order to make our cars even more accessible. The Government of India has taken the responsibility of bettering the lives of the specially- abled in India and Renault India shares the same passion of helping transform their lives through this initiative.”