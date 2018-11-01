Renault Duster 85 PS Production Stopped but Not for Too Long

The Renault Duster was the car which created this category of compact SUVs and is one of the oldest compact SUVs in the market. After rumours surrounding the production controversy of the 85 PS version of the Duster started spreading like fire, Renault has released a notice putting the rumours to rest. The company says that the production has been stopped due to backlogs and some part supply issues. Moreover, the demand of the AMT and petrol variants of the Duster have been quite high, which contribute to over 70% of the sales of the Duster. The company also assures us in the statement that production will begin as soon as they receive the parts to build the car.

Here is Renault’s official statement on this news – “We have a backlog of orders and there is no weakening in the demand, however, we have seen an increase in demand for Duster AMT and also for the petrol portfolio which cumulatively contributes 70% of the overall Duster sales coupled also by the recent launch of all new RXS petrol variant. We can assure you we will commence with the production of Duster 85 PS as soon as we receive the parts, which were in shortage.”

Also Read: Renault Joins the Festive Season Offers with the Captur, to Offer Cash Benefits and New Features

Powering the Renault Duster 85 PS is a 1,461 cc in-line 4 diesel engine which is tuned to produce 85 hp and 200 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Duster was the first ever compact SUV to have had a huge impact on the Indian market. Although after other manufacturers started to offer cars in this segment, the Duster lost its popularity. The duster main’s competitor is the Hyundai Creta which currently is the segment-leading car. The upcoming Tata Harrier will also fall in the same segment.