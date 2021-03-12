Prices Of The Aprilia 660 Leaked Ahead Of Launch And They Will Carve A Segment Of Their Own!

One of the major highlights of the year 2021 for an Indian motorcycle enthusiast is going to be the arrival of the Aprilia 660 twins on our shores. Aprilia India, last year confirmed that we will be getting the 660 twins and now, reports suggest that Piaggio India has begun accepting bookings for the new Aprilia RS 660 and the Aprilia Tuono 660 middleweight motorcycles in the country. Not just this but ahead of the official launch, prices of the upcoming Tuono 660 and RS 660 have been leaked. It is to be noted here that the company has not confirmed these prices.

More details

As per the leaked document, prices of Tuono 660 starts from Rs 13.09 lakh and that of the RS 660 start from Rs 13.39 lakh. Prices are ex-sh.

A niche of their own?

Despite being a middleweight offering, the pricing of the 660 twins have put them in a segment of their own. And this isn’t exclusive to our country as the 660 twins are considerably expensive than their rivals in other international markets as well. Both the motorcycles are bestowed with a modern-day electronics package called the Aprilia Performance Ride Control (APRC). This six-axis IMU-based system includes three-level cornering ABS, adjustable wheelie control, traction control and engine brake control. This electronics package is more comprehensive than most of the litre-class superbikes available in the country today. It is safe to assume that despite their premium pricing, both the motorcycles somehow manage to justify the price tag.

Specs

Aprilia RS 660 is powered by a new 659cc, parallel-twin engine that is Euro5 compliant. It is capable of producing 100 hp of max power at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of max torque at 8,500 rpm. Tuono 660 will have the same engine, but it will be tuned to deliver lesser power and torque. Both motorcycles share several mechanical bits such as 41mm Kayaba USD fork and monoshock rear suspension. Braking system comprises 320 mm disc with four-piston Brembo radial callipers at the front and 220 mm disc with two pistons Brembo at the rear.

Both the Aprilia RS 660 and the Tuono 660 will be offered in three colours – Apex Black, Lava Red and Acid Gold. There’s no word on the launch yet but the motorcycle is expected to arrive in the second quarter of 2021 as Completely Built Units (CBU). Deliveries meanwhile will commence in a few months from now.