Paytm Launches Traffic Challan Payments Feature In 3 Cities

By Aditya NadkarniJune 12, 2017

With digitalization in trend, most people are switching to more convenient modes of payment. The use of credit cards and debit cards as well as apps such as Paytm and MobiKwik has witnessed a considerable rise in the past few months post demonetization.

June 12, 2017-Paytm-Traffic-Challan-service-600x274.jpg

The Mumbai police too, leveled up with the introduction of E-Challans and options of online payment and card payment. Now, in yet another move, E-Commerce brand Paytm has introduced a new facility to pay traffic challans on its app. The service is currently available in three cities to begin with which are Mumbai, Pune and Vijayawada.

Based on the consumer response, Paytm will expand the service to other cities too. Customers wanting to use the service will have to open the Paytm app on log on to the website and select the Traffic Challan option. Once clicked, the user will have to fill in details such as the vehicle registration number and later select the mode of payment.

Paytm Logo

Upon payment, the user will receive a digital invoice for the amount paid. What if you have surrendered a document to the department? Worry not, as the documents will be sent to the registered address by the transport department. What are your views on this feature by Paytm? Let us know through the comments section below.

