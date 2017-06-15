Only in Pakistan: [Video] Man Ferries Lion in Pick-up Truck on Karachi Streets, Arrested

Karachi, the largest metropolitan city of the Muslim world, also known as the City of Lights and infamous for its high rate of crime has often been looked at with much curiosity by the outside world. Reports of bizarre incidents emanating from the city isn’t something new, but this one is special, even going by Karachi’s standards. A video that’s been going viral on social networks, shows a man ferrying his rather burly lion in a pick-up truck on crowded streets of the metro. The lion, as visible in the video is kept on leash by a man sitting with it in the loading bay. While the owner may have believed that it was enough to ensure the safety of the bystanders, seems like most of the onlookers thought otherwise. We’d like to think they were correct in their judgement. After the video went viral, the local police arrested the owner along with the lion.

In the owner’s defence, ahem, the lion in the video appears to be rather docile as he hangs off the loading bay of the car, catching some fresh air, his tongue duly hanging off his mouth. It wouldn’t have taken much before he thought of a passer-by as his next meal though. According to the owner, however, the lion was suffering from an upset stomach. That’s good, then – who wants to eat when he’s got an upset stomach. What surprises us, though, is the fearlessness of some curious passers-byes who went pretty close to the feline being, WITHOUT knowing that he was suffering and upset stomach.

The owner of the Lion, Saqlian, claims that he had taken the lion to a doctor, and was returning home after the appointment. Minister of internal affairs for Sindh province Sohail Anwar Siyal apparently came across the video, didn’t buy the very logical reasoning of the owner, heartlessly, we must add, and immediately asked the police to take action to ensure the safety of the citizens.

Saqlain apparently has a ‘license’ to keep a fully grown lion, if any such thing exists, though the documents with him reveal that the license expired last year. Check this one out in the video below, you don’t get to see such a thing very often.

Source : Dawn