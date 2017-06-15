McLaren 570S Spider With Retractable Hardtop Still Packs As Much Power As The Coupe

McLaren has unveiled the new 570S Spider. The new McLaren 570S Spider combines the dynamism and refinement of the 570S Coupé with open-air motoring experience. The two-seat, rear-wheel drive 570S Spider is the third bodystyle in McLaren’s Sports Series portfolio, lining up alongside the Coupé and the GT. Compared to the Coupé, the 570S Spider adds a retractable hardtop. The two-piece roof is constructed of lightweight composite panels.

Most importantly, there are no performance compromises versus the 570S Coupé. The carbon fibre MonoCell II chassis at the heart of all Sports Series cars does not suffer any reduction in strength or stiffness in convertible guise, or require any additional structural actions.

Electrically operated from the driver’s seat using one simple control, the roof folds to stow beneath a tonneau cover that rises automatically to accommodate the lowered panels and returns to its closed position with the assistance of soft-close technology. The roof can be opened or closed in 15 seconds, at vehicle speeds of up to 40km/h (25mph).

A glazed wind deflector can be electrically raised or lowered at the push of a button. The deflector reduces wind-buffeting when the roof is down and if desired can be lowered when the roof is raised to allow additional sound and fresh air into the cabin. The new Spider can specify an optional sports system that features an ESG to channel exhaust sound towards the cabin, via the area beneath the tonneau cover.

The retractable hardtop, with its operating mechanism, adds 46kg to the weight of the Spider. This is the only variance in weight between the new convertible and the 570S Coupé.

As aforementioned, there has been no compromise with the performance and the 3.8-litre, twin-turbocharged McLaren M838TE V8 engine produces 570PS of power at 7,400rpm and 600Nm of torque between 5,000rpm and 6,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed seamless-shift gearbox featuring Launch Control technology. The sports convertible can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h (62mph) in 3.2 seconds and to 200km/h (124mph) in just 9.6 seconds. Top speed is rated at 328km/h (204mph) with the roof in place – identical to the 570S Coupé. With the roof lowered, the new Spider can reach 315km/h (196mph).

McLaren’s new Spider employs double-wishbone suspension all-round, with steel springs, twin-valve adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars calibrated to the same exacting specification as the 570S Coupé. Accessing the Active Dynamics Panel allows the driver to choose from Normal, Sport or Track modes, for progressively softer or firmer suspension.

Electro-hydraulically assisted power steering, carbon-ceramic brakes and Pirelli P ZERO CORSA tyres are standard. Developed originally for Formula 1, Brake Steer aids cornering and reduces understeer by subtly applying braking force to the inside rear wheel as the driver turns in to a corner. Performance Traction Control calibrated by McLaren provides control in extreme situations, while the ESC (Electronic Stability Control) system includes a ‘Dynamic’ mode with reduced intervention and increased ‘driftability’.

The body design is enhanced by a rear spoiler, finished in Dark Palladium grey (a visible carbon fibre finish is available at additional cost via McLaren Special Operations) and 12mm taller than the rear spoiler of the 570S Coupé.

On the inside, hand-stitched leather on the seats, door casings, dashboard and centre console sits side-by-side with a 10-inch TFT main instrument cluster and a centrally mounted, 7-inch IRIS touchscreen through which climate control and infotainment functionality are managed. Customers can choose from standard six-way-adjustable or optional eight-way adjustable electric memory seats, with Nappa leather or performance-oriented Alcantara trim available at additional cost. Lightweight carbon-fibre-shelled sports seats, the same as those fitted to the McLaren P1, can also be specified.

The new 570S Spider will be available in three new exterior colours options: Curacao Blue, Vega Blue and Sicilian Yellow, joining the existing Sports Series palette and giving Spider customers a choice of 20 colours in total. An all-new, 10-spoke lightweight forged alloy wheel design (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) has been crafted as an option for the new 570S Spider. A new brake caliper colour, Liquid Black, is also available.

The new McLaren 570S Spider will make its public debut on 29th June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, West Sussex.