Ola’s Electric Car: Could This Be It?

Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal is known to be quite active on twitter giving everyone insights into the company and its working. Recently, Bhavish posted an image of what seems to be an electric car. This could hint at the company working towards an electric car after launching its electric two wheeler, the S1. The CEO has mentioned in the past about how the company would eventually enter the electric four-wheeler segment. However, this is just a digital render and the end result could be completely differnt and also a couple of years away.

Ola in India: A recap

Ola launched its first electric scooter, the S1 back in August. The Ola electric scooter comes in two variants namely the S1 and S1 Pro. The S1 gets a 2.98kWh battery and it weighs 121kg. The S1 variant will achieve 0-40km/h in 3.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 90 km/h. It has a claimed range of 121km. It will get normal and sport driving modes. The S1 Pro gets a 3.97 kWh battery and weighs 125kg. The S1 Pro will achieve 0-40km/h in 3 seconds and go on to a top speed of 115km/h.

The Ola Electric scooter uses single-sided suspension and disc brakes, as well as 110/70-R12 MRF tires, at both ends. The Ola electric is packed to the brim with features.

It gets a 7 inch TFT display with all the necessary information including navigation. The display lets you choose different driver profiles which provide different settings for everyone. Like other scooters in the segment, this one gets a reverse mode as well.