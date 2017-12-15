NSG Ridden Royal Enfield Stealth Black Classic 500 Motorcycles Sold Out In Record Time

As many as 15 Braveheart NSG Black Cat Commandos rode out on 15 Royal Enfield Stealth Black 500 motorcycles, on an 8,000-kms expedition with a mission. The mission was to awaken a nation, to mobilize unity, and reignite resilience.

When these 15 motorcycles were put up for sale online, it was an irresistible opportunity for many to own a part of history. and it took merely 18 seconds for these Limited Edition models to be booked and sold. The entire proceeds from the sale will go to Prerna, a non-profit initiative supported by NSG, which helps educate underprivileged and differently abled children.

In October 2017, Royal Enfield announced its to support the NSG Motorcycle Expedition – a 40-day, nationwide ride aimed at spreading awareness about fighting terrorism and serving the nation. Once the expedition was completed, Royal Enfield decided to sell these distinguished motorcycles online.

Scheduled to be conducted on December 13th, the registration for the online sale of these motorcycles was opened on December 8th 2017. Over the 5 days, the specially created webpage saw a registration of more than 2,000 interested buyers who stood an opportunity to book and own one of the 15 motorcycles on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The sale opened at 12:00 noon Wednesday, December 13th, and in less than 18 seconds all the 15 motorcycles were booked and sold at a special price of INR 1,90,000, with an online booking amount of INR 15,000. The 15 lucky winners will be handed over their Limited Edition Stealth Black 500 motorcycles at a local dealership on payment of the full amount.