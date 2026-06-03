Nissan Tekton Seen Testing Again Before July 9 Debut

Nissan is getting ready to unveil the all-new Tekton SUV on July 9, and fresh spy shots suggest the vehicle is now in the final phase of testing. The test model was still covered in camouflage, but many details are already known.
The timing is interesting. Renault recently introduced the new Duster and the SUV has generated strong interest among buyers. Nissan now appears ready to build on that momentum with its own version of the platform.
Familiar Base With A Different Identity
The Tekton is based on the same architecture as the latest Renault Duster, but Nissan has worked on giving it a separate character.
Some expected exterior details include:
- New front-end styling
- Redesigned grille
- Patrol-inspired lighting elements
- New alloy wheel design
- Connected tail lamps
- Large roof spoiler
- Chunky rear bumper
- C-shaped lighting signatures
Earlier teasers have also revealed large ‘TEKTON’ lettering on the bonnet along with a wider grille design carrying chrome inserts.
The side profile is expected to remain close to the Duster, featuring a flat roofline, squared wheel arches and rear door handles integrated into the C-pillar.
Cabin To Get Feature Rich Layout
Most of the equipment list is likely to be shared with the Duster, although Nissan is expected to use different materials and cabin themes.
Expected features include:
- Dual digital screens
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Qi 2 magnetic wireless charger
- Ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Dual-zone climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Air quality display
- 360-degree camera
- Drive modes
- Level 2 ADAS
The SUV is expected to target buyers looking for both technology and everyday practicality.
Multiple Engine Choices Expected
Nissan is likely to offer three engine options.
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol
- 1.3-litre turbo petrol
- 1.8-litre strong hybrid
The 1.0-litre unit is expected to produce around 100 PS and 160 Nm. Buyers looking for more performance may prefer the 1.3-litre turbo petrol, which develops 163 PS and 280 Nm.
The hybrid version is expected to arrive later. It combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine with a battery pack for improved fuel efficiency.
Transmission choices could include:
- 6-speed manual
- 6-speed DCT automatic
Rivals And Expected Pricing
Once launched, the Tekton will enter one of the busiest SUV segments in the country.
Key rivals will include:
- Hyundai Creta
- Kia Seltos
- Maruti Grand Vitara
- Toyota Hyryder
- Honda Elevate
- Skoda Kushaq
- Volkswagen Taigun
- Tata Sierra
Prices are expected to start around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 11 lakh for entry-level variants.