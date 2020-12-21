Nissan Promises Maintenance Cost of Magnite at Just 29 Paise Per KM

The Nissan Magnite was supposed to be Nissan India’s troubleshooter and it is proving to be just that. The sub-compact SUV from Nissan comes with an affordable price tag and undercuts its rivals by quite some margin. And now, the parent company has made tall claims about its maintenance that its maintenance stands at just 29 paise/km (for 50,000 kms).

More details

Nissan is also offering a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) at a nominal cost. Nissan is also offering its customers, multiple labour-free services available at all service networks in the country on the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan India has introduced a prepaid maintenance plan known as “Nissan Magnite Care” that allows customers to further save up to 22%. The plan is applicable for two to five years and is available at all Nissan service networks in the country, with options to choose between the ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’ packages. Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service and silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with ownership change, thus strengthening the residual value for the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Carismatic SUV.

“Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance”, said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The ‘Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect also brings utmost transparency as the customer has the advantage to know the service cost with division of labour and parts in advance and plan the service booking accordingly. Previously, Nissan India launched ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes at no additional cost to customers. It covers periodic maintenance and quick general repairs. Nissan India also offers ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services to and from dealerships which mitigates the risk of infection and minimizes disruptions in the schedule of customers. This customer assurance is supported by Nissan’s 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in over 1500 cities.

The all-new Nissan Magnite continues to attract the attention of the customers at 15,000+ bookings and 1,50,000 enquiries in the last 15 days since launch. It has been launched at a special introductory price of INR 4,99,000 (ex-showroom) valid until December 31, 2020.