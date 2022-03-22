Nissan Achieves A New Production Milestone For The Magnite

Nissan India has rolled out 50,000 units of the Magnite from the Renault Nissan Automotive India (RNAIPL) plant in Chennai. The Magnite was launched in December 2020 and it was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan. The made-in-India Magnite is sold in over 15 countries and it has received over 1 lakh bookings from the Indian and export markets.

Official statements

Speaking on the occasion, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, “The ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ SUV has been a core model under Nissan’s global transformation strategy. The big, bold, and beautiful SUV is playing a key role in strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and overseas. We express our gratitude to our customers, business partners and employees for making Nissan Magnite an overwhelming success in India and across global markets.”

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, added: “Nissan Magnite- Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV was designed to be a game-changer to deliver a premium experience with world-class technology and design coming together in an unbeatable package- redefining value in the SUV segment. Love for Nissan Magnite is phenomenal with it being the most awarded Nissan Vehicle in the Indian market with strong customer demand with more than one lakh plus bookings demonstrating the Nissan’s global SUV DNA and technology.”

A quick recap

Mechanically, it is powered by the same 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the Renault Triber as well which puts out 72PS and 96Nm of peak outputs and is mated to a 5-speed Manual transmission. It also gets a 1.0L turbo petrol unit. It produces 100 ps and 152nm of torque in the CVT guise whereas the 5-speed manual trim produces 100ps and 160nm of torque.

The Nissan Magnite comes with features such as LED bi-projector headlamps and LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, TPMS, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and a digital instrument cluster, to name a few. The Magnite has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. Safety features include ABS, EBD, VDC, HLA, TCS, and dual airbags.