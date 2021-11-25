Next-Gen Suzuki S Cross Revealed!

After many teasers and leaks, the new-gen Suzuki S-Cross has been revealed. Suzuki has some very high hopes from this C-segment SUV and claims that with the 2022 S-Cross they have the answer from functionality to technology and also to advanced designs. Let’s take a look at everything new with the S Cross:

Design

The car gets a complete overhaul in terms of looks. It now gets a more upright stance and a boxier silhouette. There’s a new large piano-black grille that features a honeycomb pattern and it houses a thick chrome grille running across it. It also gets new tri-beam LED headlamps and a silver scuff plate upfront. Along the side, we get black wheel arches, a stripe of chrome running at the bottom of the windows, and the 17” diamond cut alloy wheels. At the back, things get more macho. The new LED taillights stretch into the boot lid, and the black plastic bumper with the scuff plate stretches far back. This combines to give it a mean and stern look. The car also gets a sunroof and thin silver-colored roof rails.

Interior

The interior elements have been carried from the previous-gen S-Cross such as the steering wheel, gear shifter, and the HVAC controls. But, the top-spec model from this generation gets the standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Suzuki also says that this generation of the S-Cross will offer better cabin space and improved safety for the passengers. It gets heated front seats, ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera in terms of new features.

Performance

This car is powered by a 1.4L Turbo petrol engine coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Together this unit puts out 127HP of power and 235Nm of torque. It offers either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. It is offered in two variants; a Front-Wheel-Drive and a Four-Wheel-Drive with four selectable modes. It is still unknown whether this model will make its way to India. We did see the previous-gen S-Cross in India, managing to make some decent sales in the country and it might just be that the 2022 S-Cross would be seen on our roads.

Official Statement

The Chief Engineer at Suzuki said, “We developed the new S-Cross as a C-segment SUV that meets the needs of owners’ various life stages,” he added by saying, “The popularity of SUVs with advanced designs and functionality is growing around the world, and the new S-Cross answers these needs at a higher level through a package featuring powerful and bold design, fuel efficiency, power, four-wheel drive, and latest safety specification.”