Next-Gen Hyundai Verna Spotted!

It seems like Hyundai is set to have a busy year ahead with a slew of new launches planned. The facelifted Creta and Venue are set to be launched in the Indian market in 2022. Now, the next-gen Verna has been spotted testing in Korea. We expect the next-gen Verna to reach our shores by 2023 to take the likes of the Honda City and soon-to-be-launched Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the next-gen Verna:

Design

Though the test mule is heavily camouflaged, we can make out some finer details in the design of the next-gen Verna. The new Verna’s design language will be similar to the new Sonata and Elantra which are currently on sale abroad. This will be similar to the case of the facelifted Creta looking similar to the next-gen Tucson. The front will get a wide grille which will merge with the LED headlamps which seem to placed much lower down. Expect a projector setup for the fog lamp. The wheels will remain 16-inches in size but expect a new design. The rear will feature a sloping coupe-like roofline and sharkfin antenna. Expect a new set of sharp LED taillamps.

Interior

Though details are scarce at the moment, we can expect the next-gen Verna to be loaded to the gills with features. Expect a dual-tone beige and black interior and switchgear borrowed from other Hyundai cars. In terms of features, one can expect a fully digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone compatibility, BlueLink Telematics System, auto-dimming electro-chromatic mirror, automatic headlamps, cruise control, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, single touch electric sunroof, keyless entry with push-button start/stop and many more. Expect the space to improve as well as it is expected to grow in terms of dimensions.

Powertrain

The next-gen Verna is expected to carry over the powertrain options from the current Verna. The first engine is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 113bhp of power and 144Nm of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT. There is a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT, which helps it produce 118bhp of power and 172Nm of torque. The other option is a 1.5-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes, which helps it produce 113bhp of power and 250Nm of torque.