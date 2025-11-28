New Renault Duster Spotted Testing in India — A Clear Look at the New-Gen SUV!

The Renault Duster is finally coming back into India, and the excitement is evident every time a test mule is spied. While the official launch is scheduled for 26 January 2026, recent spy shots once again reveal how the new-gen Duster is shaping up for our market. These latest photos. give a clean 360-degree look at the SUV, even with the heavy camouflage.
The overall stance looks familiar yet fresh. Even under wraps, the Duster carries the same confident shape that made the original such a cult favourite in India. The new one seems bigger, more planted and modern.
Styling Highlights (visible from spy shots)
- Y-shaped LED DRLs-signature Duster look
- Polygonal headlamps
- Rugged bumper and thick cladding
- Polygonal wheel arches
- Roof rails and C-pillar mounted rear door handles
- Distinctive door trim and bold proportions
- A recessed tailgate section for the number plate
- Sporty roof spoiler and integrated shark fin antenna
Even the test mule looks smart with the special Renault camouflage, almost as if it has just rolled out of the Chennai plant for a road test. The rear lamps appear to be temporary units, which is normal for camouflaged prototypes.
Interior & Features (What We Know So Far)
Earlier spy shots suggest Renault may be preparing something special for India: a triple-screen dashboard layout. This isn’t offered on the global Duster, which makes it even more interesting. Since Indian buyers love technology, this can surely become a major talking point.
Expected features based on the international model are:
- 10.1-inch infotainment system
- 7-inch digital cluster
- Wireless smartphone mirroring
- Dual-zone AC
- OTA updates
- 6 airbags, ESC, rear camera, parking sensors
- ADAS package
The global Duster holds a 3-star Euro NCAP rating and we expect the India-spec version to offer a similar safety kit.
Engines & Expected Options
For India, Renault will begin with the petrol engines.
Later, more powerful hybrid and CNG variants could be offered, much like the LPG variants do internationally.
This will put the Duster against strong competitors in the 4.2m-4.4m SUV segment.
Conclusion
This new-gen Duster feels like a simple, strong, no-nonsense SUV returning at the right time. It looks tough, has modern tech, and carries the same charm that made the original a hit. If Renault prices it under Rs 11 lakh, it could easily make a big comeback in the segment.