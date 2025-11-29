Royal Enfield Bullet 650 India Launch Expected Soon!

Royal Enfield seems all set to bring the Bullet 650 to India soon. After showing it at Motoverse 2025, the bike has quickly become the centre of attention. The launch is expected sometime in early 2026, with January being the most likely month.
The Bullet 650 will be below the Classic 650 in Royal Enfield’s 650 line-up. This is comparable to how things are in the smaller 350 range. The idea is simple — a more traditional, straightforward Bullet for people who like the old school look but want more power.
The design remains faithful to the classic Bullet shape. It still has that long tank, the upright seating, and the calm road stance. The difference is everything appears a little larger and more mature. Royal Enfield will offer the bike in two colours – Battleship Blue and Cannon Black. Both receive golden pinstripes and the old-style Royal Enfield badge, which should make longtime fans happy.
At the heart of the Bullet 650 will be the same 648cc parallel-twin engine that powers the entire 650 range. This motor is known for its smoothness and strong pull in the mid-range. It makes around 47 bhp and 52 Nm, which should be more than enough for relaxed long rides and daily use.
Royal Enfield is expected to price the Bullet 650 a little lower than the Classic 650. As of now, the anticipated price range is Rs. 3.50 lakh to Rs. 3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). This would make it the most accessible 650cc Royal Enfield which alone will attract a lot of attention.
The company will also provide a good list of accessories. These will include things such as:
- Engine guard
- Fog lamps
- Sump guard
- Soft saddle bags
- Touring seat
- Pillion backrest
All these add-ons make the bike easier to set up for city use, weekend rides, or even touring.
Conclusion
Overall, the Bullet 650 keeps things straightforward: just a clean, classic Bullet vibe, but with a bigger heart and a few handy additions. If Royal Enfield sticks to the expected timeline, Indian buyers won’t have to wait too long to see it on the road.