BMW Z4 Final Edition Unveiled — Special Farewell to the Iconic Roadster

The BMW Z4 is reaching the end of its journey, and the company has decided to give it a quiet, special farewell with a new Final Edition. It’s not a big makeover or wild send-off, but a simple nod to a car that brought a lot of joy to people that love open top driving. BMW has also confirmed something that many fans feared – there is no new Z4 in the works after this. Once this one goes, that’s it.
The Final Edition is mainly notable because of the way it looks. There’s a new Frozen Matt Black shade of paint which gives the car a cleaner, sharper look. It also gets gloss-red M Sport brake calipers, which add that small pop of colour without making it look overdone. On the door sills, BMW has added ‘Final Edition’ scuff plates, a subtle reminder that this is the last of its kind.
Inside, the cabin is not unfamiliar, as most of the layout is the same as the regular Z4. Still, there are a few touches that make it special:
- Contrast red stitching
- M Sport leather or Alcantara seats
- Alcantara wrapped M steering wheel with matching stitching
These small changes give the interior a slightly more focused and sporty look without taking away the comfort the car is known for.
Engines Stay the Same
Under the hood, things remain unchanged. The Final Edition runs with the same engines that have been available globally:
- 2.0L turbo-petrol (197hp / 320Nm)
- 2.0L turbo-petrol (258hp / 400Nm)
- 3.0L inline-six turbo (340hp / 500Nm) — the M40i
All versions use an 8-speed automatic, but the M40i also gets a 6-speed manual, which is rare today, and something purists still love.
India Availability? Not Confirmed Yet
BMW has not shared if the Final Edition will head towards India. Currently, the Z4 that is being sold here is the M40i, which is priced at Rs 87.9 lakh ex-showroom, and the Pure Impulse manual costs Rs 92.6 lakh.
A Simple Goodbye
The Z4 never attempted to be everything to everybody. It was just a fun open-top two-seater intended for people who enjoy driving for the sake of it. The Final Edition doesn’t attempt to reinvent the car – it merely closes the chapter with a cleaner design and a couple of tasteful touches.
It’s a quiet, graceful goodbye to a convertible that brought a lot of smiles, and it leaves behind a space that might be left empty for a while.