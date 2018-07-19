New Honda Jazz 2018 Launched in India, Priced 7.35 – 9.29 lakh: Images, Specs and Changes

Honda Cars India Ltd has launched the New Honda Jazz 2018 with changes made to the exterior, some new safety features and a tweaked interior. The car has been priced from Rs 7.35 to 9.29 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The new Jazz will now be available in 2 grades in Petrol – V and VX and 3 grades in Diesel – S, V and VX with Manual Transmission. Sincde there is an increased demand for automatic transmission, the new Honda Jazz will now be available with CVT tech in both V and VX grades in Petrol. The colour line-up of the new Jazz also gets refreshed and the new model features Beige interiors with a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new), Lunar Silver Metallic (New), Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl. The full list of changes made to the new model, along with the prices and features are provided below.

Styling elements (New)

Signature Rear LED Wing Light

Chrome Door Handles

2 new exterior colours

Enriched Interiors (New)

17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with Blue Tooth Audio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and rear camera display

One Push Start/ Stop Button with White and Red illumination*

Honda Smart Key System (Touch sensor based) with Keyless Remote*

Cruise Control*

Front Centre Armrest

Central Lock Hand Switch

Driver Side Vanity Mirror

Improved NV performance

*Available in CVT & Diesel variants

Enhanced Safety (New)

Rear Parking Sensors

Speed sensing Auto Door Lock

Speaking on the introduction of the Jazz 2018, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the New Honda Jazz 2018 with enhanced features. The new Jazz offers amazing value and will surely create fresh excitement in premium hatchback segment.” “In line with changing customer preferences in favour of automatics, the Jazz 2018 is now being offered with advanced CVT technology across the petrol range to cater to larger number of customers opting for automatic transmission cars for an absolutely comfortable and engaging drive,” he added.