MV Agusta Gets Down And Dirty At EICMA 2021: Lucky Explorer 9.5 And 5.5 Unveiled!

We recently reported that MV Agusta is going to showcase two new adventure motorcycles at EICMA 2021 and today, on the very first day itself, the Italian marquee has dropped the veil of the Lucky Explorer 5.5 and Lucky Explorer 9.5. The bikes mark the dawn of a new era in the Varese firm’s history as they are the first true adventure offerings and sport liveries reminiscent of the ‘Lucky Explorer’ design used by Cagiva.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 5.5

It is common knowledge by now that MV Agusta has joined hands with China’s QJ Motor which is also Benelli’s parent firm at the moment. The Lucky Explorer 5.5 is the very first product born out of this unusual marriage. It utilizes a larger, 554cc version of the engine that we have already experienced on other Benelli motorcycles like the TRK 502 and 502C Cruiser. The increase in displacement helps the 5.5 to make 5Nm more torque as its performance figures stand at 47.6hp and 51Nm.

It might look radically different from the TRK 502 but when you take a good look at the numbers, you would realize that they both are quite identical. For instance, the 5.5 retains the same 19-inch/17-inch front and rear wheel set-up, 1,505mm wheelbase and 20-litre fuel tank capacity. It also tips the scale at a quite hefty 220kg while its 860mm seat height will also make it considerably harder for shorter riders.

MV Agusta Lucky Explorer 9.5

While the 5.5 might have left you wanting for more but the 9.5 comes out as a true-blue Italian ADV that we have always wanted from MV Agusta’s stable. It also comes wrapped in the iconic livery that was used on the Cagiva Elefant 900 Dakar race bike.

It comes loaded with features like a large 7-inch TFT display that can be effectively used to toggle through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 8-level traction control, cruise control, launch control and a GPS sensor. The Lucky Explorer 9.5 also gets LED lighting with cornering function.

Based on the venerable 800cc triple that MV Agusta has used throughout its range of motorcycles, the 930cc spec is virtually all new internally, with a larger bore and stroke. This new engine produces 123hp at 10,000rpm and 102Nm at 7,000rpm. The front wheel is a 21″ hoop, while the rear wheel measures 18″ in diameter, giving a nod to MV Agusta’s intention that the Lucky Explorer will be a proper off-road bike.

Its suspension department is also top-drawer affair as it gets electronically controlled Sachs suspension with 220mm of fork travel and 210mm of rear wheel travel. Same is the case with the braking department as well as it gets twin 320mm front discs are bitten down on by Brembo Stylema callipers.