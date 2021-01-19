MTV Roadies Revolution Winner Rides Home A Jawa Forty-Two

The 17th season of MTV Roadies Revolution came to an end recently with Hamid Barkzi emerging as the winner. The current season witnessed Jawa Motorcycles as the official riding partner for Roadies Revolution, keeping the contestants, the celebrity leaders and host Rannvijay Singha thrilled throughout their journey. The grand end of the 17th edition of India’s longest-running adventure reality show marked the beginning of Delhi boy Hamid’s journey on a Jawa, as he rode home in a brand new Jawa forty-two.

More details

A journey synonymous with thrill, passion and adventure, Roadies continues to enjoy tremendous popularity amongst the nation’s youth. Delhi boy Hamid is ecstatic about his new ride and had his eyes set on the prize right from the start.

Receiving the keys to his Nebula Blue Jawa forty two, Hamid said, “When I started my journey on Roadies Revolution, I was happy to know that we will be riding Jawa motorcycles this season and that added to all the excitement throughout the journey. The first time I saw a Jawa, I knew I wanted one. If winning Roadies Revolution is a dream come true for me, riding home in a Jawa is the realization of another dream for me.”

This season, Roadies Revolution celebrated the undying zeal of a Roadie coupled with their willingness to bring about tangible progress in the society, with an aim to trigger social impact. This year also saw a full-fledged return of Roadies on motorcycles, the erstwhile format of the show. A fleet of Jawa and Jawa forty two models were the rides of choice for the Roadies this season, making their journeys memorable and exciting in a true Jawa fashion.

Specs

Both Jawa and Jawa forty-two continue to sport the 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC engine. Both motorcycles now weigh 172kg each, which is 2 kilograms more than the BS4 models. In addition to the weight gain, the updated engine on the motorcycle also has a slight drop in power and torque figures. The 293 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine of the Jawa and Jawa 42 produced 27 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. Now, with the BS6 update, this engine churns out 26.51 PS and 27.05 Nm.